Banaras is identified with Banarasi saree. The weavers who prepared this Banarasi saree are weeping on their own plight today. The electric wire has given a big shock to the weavers after the situation of lockdown. After the lockdown, many weavers facing the electricity bill, seeing the situation, someone started selling vegetable and toffee-biscuits, except for the work of weavers.Nemage Sardar, who sells toffee-biscuits, told that 20 days after the lockdown, he left the job of weaving and opened a shop of toffee biscuits. Trouble was two, how to run a family’s expenses, second – how to pay the rising electricity bill. Seeing the difficulties faced by the family, Nemej Sardar left the job of weaving and realized his goodness in running the shop.

Started selling vegetables after leaving business

The story of Nyaz, who hails from a large market area, is similar. In the time of recession, when no suggestion was given to Nyaj, he too left this business and decorated a vegetable shop. However, both say that when the situation improves again and the government will provide weavers cup facility with electricity at flat rate, then they will do the work of weaving again.

Strike started with weavers

The weavers, who have been in a state of turmoil for eight months, now started an indefinite strike from Thursday to demand power on the flat for their rights. In all small and small weavers settlements in Varanasi, the weavers stopped the work of powerlooms and handlooms indefinitely. In some weaver settlements of the city, weavers also staged street protests. Abdul Kalim, associated with powerloom operations, said that this movement will continue till the government provides cheap power to the weavers under the old system at a flat rate.

Weavers do not even know how long the strike will not last

Let us tell you that on 1 September, weavers also went on an indefinite strike demanding electricity at a flat rate. Then, on the second day of the strike, a delegation of other weavers leaders held talks with Uttar Pradesh weavers’ assembly president Haji Iftekhar Ansari with Navneet Sehgal, secretary of the government in Lucknow. After the talks, the government promised them that they would be provided electricity at the new rate under the old system. Even after 45 days, when the government did not take any action on it, the weavers again started an indefinite strike, alleging the promise. They do not even know how long this weavers strike will last. For the moment, it will be seen how the government now handles this issue.