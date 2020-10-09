Highlights: Nati tamarind will be sold after 475 years in Varanasi

Verdict due to Corona, tradition will be discharged in Ayodhya Bhavan

475 years ago, the devotee Megha Bhagat appeared in the dream of the Lord

For 223 years, Kashi Naresh has been involved in this Ramlila in royal style.

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

After Ramlila of world famous Ramnagar, Bharat Mila of Nati Tamarind has also been eclipsed by Corona. Prabhu Srikam will not be reconciled to Bharat after 475 years in the Nati Imli of Kashi, the city of religion. The decision has been taken by the organizers in the wake of the global pandemic Corona. There is disappointment among devotees also due to the absence of Bharat Milan. People from all over the world gather to see this event.

In an interaction with NBT Online, Mukunda Upadhyay, the management of the Leela Committee, said that the Bharat Milap, being held for 475 years in the historic grounds of Nati Imli, will not be held this time. Indicatively the tradition from Ramlila to Bharat Milap will be performed in Ayodhya Bhavan. There will be Mukut Puja on 10 October.

Megha Bhagat started Leela

The event was organized by Megha Bhagat 475 years ago. Megha Bhagat was one of the exclusive devotees of Lord Shri Ram. It is believed that Megha Bhagat had visions of Maryada Purushottam in the dream. Ramlila and Bharat Milap started being organized only after seeing Lord in the dream. Even today, it is believed that Lord Shree Ram is seen for a moment. This is the reason that crowds of thousands have been gathering here for a few minutes to see Ramlila.

Kashi Raj family is also a witness for 223 years

The Kashi Raj family also witnesses this famous Bharat Milap. For the last 223 years, Kashi Naresh has been joining this Leela in royal style. It was started by former Kashi Naresh Maharaj Udit Narayan Singh. In 1796, he first joined this leela. Since then, five of their generations have been following this tradition.

Yadav brothers lift palanquin

In the Bharat Milap of Nati Tamarind, the Yadav brothers have been joining this Leela in traditional costumes for a long time. The Yadav brothers are carrying on the tradition of taking Prabhu’s palanquin to the Leela site.