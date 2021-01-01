The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti. The team of experts and architects of renowned institutes of the country will prepare the final drawing of the Ram temple in the next 14 days. After this, the construction of the foundation of the temple will start from Makar Sankranti. Charamat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha, who came to Varanasi, gave information about this.During the press conference on Friday, Champat Rai said that iron and steel will not be used in the foundation of the temple. The foundation of the temple will be made out of copper along with stone and concrete. Expert team is continuously working on how to increase the age of cement. Within 3 years of construction, the temple will be seen by devotees. There will be more carving work on the stones, so it cannot be said as to when it will be final.

Donation silver increased tension

The trust for the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been to start collecting funds across the country. For this, tickets worth 10,100 and thousand rupees have been made on a large scale. But before that, devotees are giving generously to the Ram temple built in Ayodhya. Along with the money, devotees are also giving silver bricks to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, which has now become a treat for the trust. Champat Rai has appealed the devotees not to donate silver. He said that where the silver found in the donation will be used, it is not known. He therefore appealed to the devotees to donate money to the trust account instead of silver.

85 crore received till date

Even though the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the saints are going to start a campaign for the collection of funds across the country for the construction of the temple. But even before the campaign, devotees have deposited 80 to 85 crores in the trust account so far online. They also include people from Muslim society.