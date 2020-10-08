In the name of the world famous Sankat Mochan Temple, a case of sending fake letters to religious institutions and monasteries across the country has come to light. In these letters sent from the address of Sankat Mochan Temple, objectionable things have been written against the Akshardham temple of Swaminatha sect.It has been revealed by letters coming back one after another at the temple address. After continuous letters, Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, the Mahant of the Sankat Mochan temple, has complained about these fake letters sent from the temple address to the Lanka police station. Speaking to NBT Online, Mahant Vishwambhar Nath Mishra of Sankat Mochan Temple called it a conspiracy against the temple, saying that someone has done something to defame the temple, which has been complained to local police station as well as top officials of the district. .

It is written in the letter

These letters sent from the address of the temple describe the danger of Sanatan Dharma from the Akshardham temple of Swaminatha sect. A letter has been written about not leaving the Akshardham temple to protect the eternal religion from the people through letters. Along with this, it is also written in the letter that Swaminatha sect has expanded by crushing Sanatan Dharma. There has also been an appeal to send these letters sent in the name of the temple to others in religious institutions. In the event of not being able to send the letter, it is also mentioned in the letter that the letter should be framed and installed at religious places.