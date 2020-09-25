Highlights: A peculiar fish Suckermouth catfish has been found swimming in the Ganges River

This fish is found in the Amazon River of South America

This catfish is carnivorous and indigenous fish are threatened.

Expert team of BHU’s animal department is engaged in its research

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

Mokshadayini is the threat of death on animals living in the Ganges. The Ganges Prahars, deployed for the protection of the dolphins in the Ganges, have found the Suckermouth Catfish found in the Amazon River of South America. This is the second time when seven aquatic creatures have been found in the Ganges. Expert team of animal department of BHU is engaged in its research. The team of scientists have identified it after 24 hours of investigation.

Speaking to NBT Online, BHU professor Bechanlal said that these fish found in the Amazon River of South America are a big threat to aquatic animals living in the Ganges. Such fishes are carnivores that consume native fishes living in water.

Suckermouth catfish

Expert team investigating

This sacmouth catfish has been found in the Ganges near Ramna village in Ramnagar. After the strange discovery of this fish, the expert team of the animal department of BHU took stock of the occasion. The team is trying to find out if there are any more such fish in the Ganges.



The number of fish has already decreased

According to experts, the number of domestic fish in the Ganges has decreased by about 20 to 25 percent, due to which these are foreign fish. Catfish was found in the Ganges in Varanasi even before this and now the concern has increased after the discovery of Sarkmouth catfish.