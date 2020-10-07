Arun Pathak, Chief of the Vishwa Hindu Sena, who has shaved the head of a Nepali youth, has got a big relief from the Allahabad High Court. The court has stayed the arrest of Arun Pathak till further orders. The court has directed the Bhelupur police to appear in the case on 14 October. Arun Pathak was absconding in the Mundan head of Nepali youth.Let us tell that after the disputed statement of Nepal PM KP Oli on Lord Shriram, Arun Pathak, Chief of the Vishwa Hindu Sena, shaved the head of the alleged Nepali youth on July 17 and raised slogans of Nepali PM Murdabad. This video of a Nepali youth was shared by Arun Pathak on his Facebook account and threatened Nepalese citizens living in India to bear the brunt of the Nepal PM’s statement.

5 accused arrested

After the video went viral on social media, the Uttar Pradesh DGP tweeted and gave instructions for action in this matter. Anan Phanan Varanasi police had registered a case under 153A, 295A and IT Act against Arun Pathak and his associates and arrested five accused in the case. The main accused Arun Pathak was absconding in this case, who has now got relief from the High Court.