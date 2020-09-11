Highlights: The ongoing shooting of Shreyas Talpade’s film Love You Shankar in Varanasi

Uproar during shooting at Assi Ghat, BHU students raise their voices

After the protest by the students, the local administration has stopped the shooting.

Controversy erupted on set after dance in Western dress on devotional song

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

The controversy has arisen over the shooting of Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade’s film ‘Love You Shankar’. During the shooting at Assi Ghat in Varanasi, there was a furore over the women’s dance in western dress on devotional songs. Students of NGOs and BHU Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan have raised their voice against this after the shooting.

Students of BHU reached the shooting set and protested. The local administration has now banned the shooting after the students protested. Dr. Munish Pandey, a research student of BHU, said that the way in which devotional songs are remixed in a new way and women are dancing indecently in western dress is against religion. We all students are opposing this. We demand that the directors of the film censor the scene. We will not allow wrongdoing in the city of religion.

Talking to NBT Online, the jurisdictional Bhelupur said that some people had objected to a scene of the shooting in the film, after which the administration has stopped shooting for the time being.

Permission is until 20 September

Shooting of Shreyas Talpade’s film ‘Love You Shankar’ is going on in Varanasi these days. The film is being shot at different locations in the city. According to the information, there is permission for the shooting of the film in Varanasi till September 20, but after the controversy before that, the shooting of the film is currently eclipsed.