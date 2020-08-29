Highlights: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Varanasi

Five policemen posted under his protection have become corona

These policemen were deployed at the police line helipad of Varanasi.

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in Varanasi on a two-day tour. Corona has been confirmed among the five policemen on duty during the Chief Minister’s visit to Varanasi. After confirmation of corona infection among the policemen, all five of them were isolated in a hurry. These policemen were deployed at the police line helipad of Varanasi. A corona check was conducted on all officers and employees on duty before the arrival of the Chief Minister. In which only the report of five policemen posted in the police line came positive.

This has been confirmed by Dr. VB Singh, CMO of Varanasi. Dr. VB Singh said that with the antigen kit, all the officers, employees and policemen engaged in the CM’s program have been investigated. In this only the policemen posted in the police line are positive.

Policemen isolated

20 policemen were tested at the Corona Camp set up at BHU, in which the reports of all came negative. At the same time, corona test of large number of people was conducted in the police line. Here five policemen were found positive in the report which caused a stir. In an instant, these five policemen were arranged to isolate them and were immediately removed from there.

Change program after confirmation of Corona

Soon after the report of five policemen posted in the CM’s security came positive, the administration changed the CM’s schedule in a hurry. After meeting at BHU Central Office, CM Yogi reached Circuit House by road. Please tell that first Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to go to the police line via helicopter and then from there to the circuit house by road.