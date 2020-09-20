Sankat Mochan Temple opens, line of devotees Special adornment and aarti were performed before the temple opened. After the opening of the temple 183 days, devotees were seen in ecstasy. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Hanuman’s Jai Kara began to resonate during the arrival of innumerable devotees in the temple premises. The security system was also prompt. Devotees appeared in line.

Will be opened for 9 hours The Mahant of the temple, Vishambharanath Mishra, told that the temple has been opened for a short time in the initial phase. From September 20, devotees will be able to see Rambhakt Hanuman from 6 am to 10:30 pm and from 3 to 7:30 pm in the evening.

Prohibited on carrying flowers and garlands inside the temple It is mandatory to put a mask inside the temple. Also, carrying prasad and flower garland is also prohibited in the temple. In a prasad shop outside the temple, the prasad is kept in a closed box.

Must go through sanitizer tunnel before darshan Before entering the temple, devotees must pass through the sanitizer tunnel at the entrance of the temple. Also, by following social distancing, devotees will be able to have darshan in the temple.

Temple opened after long wait After the opening of Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav ​​temple, devotees were waiting for the court of Sankat Mochan Baba to open. After preparations to avoid the global epidemic corona in the temple, it has now been decided to open it for devotees.

Administrative officer reached temple A day earlier, administrative officials took stock of the security arrangements at the temple and the Corona Guidelines. The temple witnessed a system of cleanliness and sanitizer.

Deployment of temple members in two shifts Members of the temple family have been deployed in two shifts to ensure smooth functioning of all the arrangements from the main entrance inside the temple premises and to follow the rules of social distancing.

