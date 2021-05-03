Madrid (Reuters)

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane will miss the Chelsea match in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final next Wednesday, due to a muscle injury, and Real said that the France national team player injured his right thigh muscle during the 2-0 victory over Osasuna in the First Division. The Spaniard went out at halftime.

The newspaper “SN Varane” will be absent for about 10 days, and he will not be able to participate in the league title, on Sunday, against Seville, and against Granada the following Thursday.

Varane missed the two quarter-final matches against Liverpool due to Corona infection, but completed the match during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in Madrid last week.

Real also lose the efforts of defenders Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vasquez, but it is possible that the main left-back Ferlan Mendy and captain Sergio Ramos will be restored, after going through a full training session on Monday.