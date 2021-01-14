The Extremaduran president defends that the rate of inoculation among the elderly is adjusted to an initial plan of caution, not to comfort Guillermo Fernández-Vara, president of the Junta de Extremadura / EP

The slow rate of vaccination in Extremadura in the first two weeks was not due to lack of planning or improvisation. The president of the Board defended yesterday that he followed a planned strategy that, on the one hand, contemplated “going prudently to see possible adverse effects that it could have among older people”, and on the other hand, it assured that all people living in residences and their workers before next Sunday. “And that is going to be achieved, except for unforeseen positives in some of them,” he added.

Fernández Vara said he understood the criticism of the number of covid vaccines put in Extremadura. “I understand them and I accept them but I confirm that it was an adequate strategy and we set a certain pace to ensure that we could adopt a greater pace later,” added the president. “We wanted to see the possible effects or adverse reactions. We did not get a number of shots for convenience. We did it following a vaccination plan, following prudence and caution because the vaccines have been approved in an exceptionally short time and I believe that as public officials we should maintain an initial prudence to see how they responded in the first vaccinated, “added Vara.

He emphasized that “as important as vaccinating more is to continue doing it well. And now that we are finishing vaccinating in the residences and we are starting it among the health personnel, I confirm our prudence during the first days ».