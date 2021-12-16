VAR Serie A, the designator Gianluca Rocchi said he was in favor of letting the public hear the referees’ dialogues

An almost epochal revolution is expected for Italian football. Gianluca Rocchi, arbitrator for the A league And A league, on the sidelines of the meeting at VAR center of Lissone opened the possibility of having the public listen to the referees’ dialogues. “We are satisfied with how the young employees are responding, I want to thank the international experts who are giving me a big hand, sometimes taking a step back. There is still a lot of work, when there is inexperience there are also so many things to improve “.

“It is not easy to explain subjectivity if you do not accept that behind the monitor there is a person who decides or a referee on the field who decides regardless of what you may think. – he explained Rocchi – We are trying to give the referees a different image, because they are sometimes challenged for aspects that make us angry. We will try to have our dialogues heard publicly in the future as well, because we have nothing to hide. We try to prepare the children so that they have an expendable communication, pardon the term. Working on communication helps us, it makes us go better “.