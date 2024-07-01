Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, theThe Mexican Futbol selection faced the Ecuadorian National Team, in the match corresponding to matchday three of Group B, in the Copa America 2024.
Goalie: Julio Gonzalez
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes and Jorge Sanchez
Midfielders: Luis Chávez, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda
Attackers: Julian Quiñones, Santiago Giménez and Cesar: the ‘Chino’ Huerta
Without a doubt, the biggest surprise in the starting eleven of the Mexican National Soccer Team is the absence of Uriel Antuna, as his place on the field is covered by the Pumas UNAM player, César, el ‘Chino’ Huerta. Ecuador, for its part, will play as follows:
Goalie: Dominguez
Defenses: Preciado, Torres, Pacho and Hincapié
Holding midfielders: Franco and Caicedo
Attacking midfielders: Rodríguez, Páez and Sarmiento
Forward: Enner Valencia
In the first half, Mexico did not even have a shot at the Ecuadorian team’s goal. For the second half things changed a little. Those led by Jaime Lozano did not stop trying, and already in stoppage time, the whistler scored a penalty in favor of the tricolor, unleashing madness in the University of Phoenix stadium.
However, after consulting with the VAR, the referee detected that the Ecuadorian player had previously connected with the ball, thus annulling the subsequent contact, which caused the Mexican footballer to fall, and the match ended 0-0, leaving Mexico out of the 2024 Copa América and calling into question the future of Jaime Lozano at the head of the national team.
