The college of referees of the Premier League (PGMOL, for its acronym in English) released this Tuesday the conversation that occurred in the VAR room when the legal goal disallowed to Luis Diaz in the meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

In the recording it is seen how Dan Englandafter reviewing the images of the disallowed goal against Díaz, said “Check completed”, thinking that the goal had been valid, so he inadvertently confirmed the decision of the field referee, who, however, had annulled the goal by offside.

The VAR tries to change the decision, once the game has been restored, something that is outside the protocol, and in the VAR room they decided that it was too late.

“As we said in a statement after Saturday’s game, We know that a human error was made during this meetingwhich should have ended in a goal after the intervention of the VAR,” the Premier said in a statement.

After this dialogue became public and for disallowing the Colombian’s goal, the VAR referees of that match were suspended in England and were not taken into account on the next date of the championship.

The judges who are in the eye of the storm are those who made up the shortlist: Simon Hooper, as central judge, Adrian Holmes and Simon Long, as assistants, and Darren England, with Dan Cookin the VAR video arbitration room.

England and Cook are the most questioned and are the first affected after the badly disallowed goal against Luis Díaz, which would have meant the 1-0 Liverpool over Tottenhamwhen the reds played with one less player due to expulsion.

Hooper, for his part, was relegated to the VAR room for the duel between AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton. And who served as the fourth official in the controversial match, Michael Oliver, will be the VAR referee in Tottenham’s new match against Luton Town and on Sunday he will have the mission of administering justice in the day’s duel between Arsenal vs. Manchester City. Adrian Holmes was also not assigned for any commitment.

