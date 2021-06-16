The world champion made her debut in this European Championship against Germany and many of the great stars of the tournament entered into action. There was a desire to see Pogba, Mbappé, Griezmann but above all Karim Benzema. The 19th Frenchman wore the bleu shirt again in a great national team tournament, he had not done so since the 2014 World Cup, and it seems that he has been playing for France all his life, as if these last years had not passed.
Benzema was up to the task on his return, although facing a Germany in need of a goal, the stage was not ideal for him to show off and today he had to put aside his offensive side to sacrifice himself for the team. And there his work and his commitment are undeniable. In addition, the danger in the French attack had a first and last name, Kylian Mbappé, which is a real blessing for Karim. The PSG player and the Real Madrid player showed from day one that they have chemistry on the field and every time they met, little things happened. Benzema brought out his quality with those small details that make the difference between good players and cracks in this sport and that make the fans rise from their seats: a wall with Kylian, a deep pass, another from rabona … and until a goal that only the VAR prevented it from going up to the scoreboard.
On his return to a great national team tournament, Benzema met expectations and left a good feeling showing that Deschamps was not wrong when he lifted the punishment and bet on him in the starting eleven. But more is still expected of him and above all that goal that resists him with France and that we hope will end up arriving. Soccer owes Benzema one and it’s time to collect it from him. Allez Karim !.
