One week from the end of the Qatar World Cup 2022, The controversies are still more alive than ever. Although luck is already at stake, in France, some fans have decided to collect signatures for the match against Argentina to be repeated, alleging alleged refereeing errors.

In Argentina, fans responded with a massive initiative to demand that the French give up their flashy aspirations.

Meanwhile, the words of the Polish referee resound Szymon Marciniakwho recounted last Friday that the VAR men initially leaned in to reverse his decision and promote the sanction of a penalty, after an alleged foul on Thuram, in the 86th minute of the Cup final.

Now, after these declarations, it is the own Tomasz Kwiatkowski, in charge of leading the VAR last Sunday, who speaks. And he does it forcefully about that ‘penalty that was not’.

‘These are the secrets of our work’

“If I had to analyze the number of actions (in which he had to intervene), it was the six goals. Also in the attack phase, there were some ‘tight’ situations within the framework of offside. I had three penalties that were very well dictated by Szymon (Szymon Marciniak, the main referee), two situations with a possible red card and an extremely difficult simulation of Thuram. And remember that, sometimes a simulation equals a penalty“, affirmed the judge in dialogue with ‘TVP Sport’.

“When you are sitting on the couch, drinking beer and eating chips, everything seems to be simple. Apart from the situations I mentioned, I checked a lot of little things to help, for example, to quickly indicate the number of a player or give a little hint to help with decisions. These are the secrets of our work that not everyone knows. Szymon and the boys on the pitch deserved the biggest applause,” he added.

“I had it easier because Szymon was brilliant. Szymon made decisions. He was so focused, precise, thorough… Fortunately, the messages from the teammates confirmed that the performance was outstanding. It was then that we realized that the match “It was perfectly refereed. Szymon has a strong character and it’s hard to argue with him if he’s convinced of something. He’s very demanding, especially with himself.”he concluded.

