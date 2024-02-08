Since the introduction of the video referee, the number of correct referee decisions in the Premier League has increased considerably, but the VAR moments take too long and there are too many of them. “It is clear that not everything in the world of VAR is perfect,” they conclude in England.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
10:29
