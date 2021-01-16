In the end, the separated VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach draw. A decision by the video assistant in particular ultimately makes the decision. Gladbach remains in seventh place. VfB is still tenth.
Goals: 0: 1 Stindl (35th), 1: 1 Gonzales (58th), 1: 2 Zakaria (61th), Wamangituka (90th + 5th)
The game began and both teams were initially looking for control. It seemed as if this would be more of a stalking and looking out of the enemy. Both teams still missed the usual high-speed football. Stuttgart relied more on combinations, Gladbach sometimes sprinkled longer balls on the starting Embolo.
It took until the 13th minute of the game that Stuttgart had their first chance to score. Gonzales ran away from Elvedi. His back pass to Castro is played a bit in the back, which is why he had to fight on Mangala. Sommer was able to parry his shot from 14 meters. On the other hand, Kobel showed a strong save two minutes later when Embolo was able to penetrate the penalty area because Anton had slipped away. Kobel was able to scrape away his shot in the near corner with a great reflex.
It took a while before something exciting happened again. In the 30th minute Gonzales headed over the goal from close range. An opportunity that VfB should have used better. Because in the 33rd minute there was a penalty for Gladbach. Sosa had slipped into Lainer’s legs from behind. Clear penalty. Stindl kept his nerve from the point and sank the ball into the top left corner. No chance at all for Kobel.
Not much came from either team until half-time. Gladbach now played organized and calm. Stuttgart no longer came in front of Yann Sommer’s goal. The leadership was deserved at this point. Marco Rose’s team were there when it mattered.
Both teams came out of the break with a lot of motivation. VfB is initially closer to the goal. First Elvedi faked a cross from Castro with his chest on his own goal in the 54th minute of the game. But summer can hold onto the ball. Shortly afterwards, Stenzel came to a corner after finishing. Ginter was just able to block his shot from seven meters on the line. Summer would not have come.
In the 58th minute, the Gladbach back team slept. In a quick counterattack by the Stuttgart team, Sosa can cross undisturbed. His ball hits Gonzales with millimeter precision. The Argentine takes the diving header from seven meters and sinks the ball into the far corner. No chance for summer. Sosa shouldn’t have crossed so freely. But in the midst of the joy, Zakaria achieved the renewed Gladbach leadership in the 61st minute. Stindl plays a great pass into the interface, Zakaria is the fastest and stays very cool in front of Kobel from 13 meters.
After the renewed tour, Gladbach takes it easy. Only in the 80th minute Neuhaus made a counterattack in the lower left corner. But Kobel is there and keeps the game open. And the game was far from over. The video assistant answers in the 94th minute. Bensebaini holds Kalajdzic and he goes down. In the repetition it can be seen that he is hit by his own teammate beforehand. Nevertheless, there are penalties for VfB. Wamangituka confidently rolls the ball under the bar.
In the end, VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Mönchengladbach parted ways with a draw. The game was decided by the intervention of the VAR. Referee Felix Brych did not always look confident today and cost the foals two points. Nevertheless, Gladbach has to take these two points home with them. A valuable point won for Stuttgart.
Leave a Reply