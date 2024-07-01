Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the The Mexican Futbol selection They face the Ecuadorian National Team, in the match corresponding to matchday three of Group B, in the Copa America 2024.
The first half ended 0-0 and Mexico failed to score at least one shot on goal. In the second half, Jimmy Lozano’s men came out with more ideas, approached the area and around the 50th minute brought down Gerardo Arteaga in the box. The referee consulted the VAR for a possible foul, but in the end they decided against it, and the match remains scoreless… favor Ecuador.
If the Mexican National Soccer Team advances to the next round, its rival would be none other than the world champions: the Argentine National Team, with Lionel Messi and company. For the Ecuadorian National Team, a draw is enough to advance.
Goalie: Julio Gonzalez
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes and Jorge Sanchez
Midfielders: Luis Chávez, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda
Attackers: Julian Quiñones, Santiago Giménez and Cesar: the ‘Chino’ Huerta
Without a doubt, the main surprise in the starting eleven of the Mexican Soccer Team is the absence of Uriel Antuna, since his place on the field is covered by the Pumas UNAM player, César, the ‘Chino’ Huerta. Ecuador, for its part, will play as follows:
Goalie: Dominguez
Defenses: Preciado, Torres, Pacho and Hincapié
Holding midfielders: Franco and Caicedo
Offensive midfielders: Rodríguez, Páez and Sarmiento
Forward: Enner Valencia
