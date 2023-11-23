Colombia defeated Paraguay in the match this Tuesday, November 21, with a goal by Rafael Santos Borré in the first quarter of an hour, which was enough for the tricolor to remain undefeated in the qualifying rounds. The goal scored was thanks to a penalty taken at minute 12which arose through the hand of Ómar Alderete.

Although, this was not the only infraction committed during the match, as there were other plays that they ended up being discussed in the VAR to define whether the game should continue or whether it should go to a free kick or penalty.

The reviews kept private by this group, which functions as support for the referee, they made themselves known. Here we show you the images and audio revealed about the conversations that the VAR had during the match.

The first play that was discussed and reviewed in the VAR was when, In the 4th minute, Colombian Jefferson Lerma fell to the groundafter the Paraguayan goalkeeper, Carlos Coronel, touched him on the leg with one of his shoes.

The central referee, Jesús Valenzuela, let the match continue because it was “a normal game contact, without considering any infraction”, although This action was also analyzed by the VAR.

As can be heard in the VAR audios, published on YouTube by Conmebol itself, the discussion was as follows:

AVAR: possible offside, possible penalty.

Referee: plays the ball and as soon as he feels it, the player jumps.

VAR: I already saw it (…) There is a very slight contact, it seems to me.

AVAR: Did you see the goalkeeper’s leg up?

VAR: Yes, I do see it but it is a leg up.

Finally the VAR confirms to the referee that “you can continue.”

Another moment that had to be analyzed in the VAR, to define the referee’s decision, was in the 18th minute, shortly after Colombia scored the goal that won them victory.

He Paraguayan Ramón Sosa fell to the ground, apparently due to a collision with Colombian Borréwho came up behind him.

Given this situation, Judge Valenzuela initially stated that there was no room for a foul, nor for a penalty, although the VAR again came in to review.

Referee: That’s good.

AVAR: possible offside there

​VAR: possible penalty, although show it to me more slowly. (…) there is contact but it seems that he stops (Ramón Sosa) and stops so that it hits him (Borré).

“Check complete, can resume”, is determined at the end, because there was no foul because the Paraguayan would have stopped on purpose so that the Colombian could push him.

In terms of numbers, Colombia is a very good sign on the way to the World Cup, as it has a perfect campaign on the Fifa date in November, with 12 points and undefeated in the qualifying round.

