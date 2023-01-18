‘VAR audios for everyone’: they make the project for a fairer football a reality

The International Board (IFAB), the body that dictates the rules of soccer, authorized this Wednesday for the referees explain to the public the decisions of the VAR during the next Club World Cup, at the beginning of February, but rejected temporary substitutions in case of shock, said an official of the English Federation (FA).

‘VAR for everyone’

Meeting this Wednesday at Wembley, the IFAB validated the proposal regarding the

VAR for the Club World Cup, from February 1 to 11 in Morocco, and the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20), explained FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Communications between the head referee and his video assistants will remain confidential, but the final decision will be explained to the public.

“We think it’s important in terms of transparency, especially for the fans in the stadium, who currently don’t get enough information about these decisions,” Bullingham said as he left the meeting.

On the other hand, an agreement was not reached to allow temporary changes in the event of concussion from next season, a measure requested by the world soccer union FIFPro and the World Leagues Forum, which represents 40 professional leagues. The current measure that provides for definitive substitutions is maintained without a time limit. Supporters of temporary changes, as is already done in rugby, argue that this would facilitate the decision to take a player off the pitch, giving doctors more time to decide if the player can continue playing or not. without his team having to play inferior during that time. “There are different points of view and they are all defensible,” admitted Bullingham, a supporter of the measure.

AFP