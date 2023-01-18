Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘VAR audios for everyone’: they make the project for a fairer football a reality

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
0


close

VAR

VAR in the World Cup.

VAR in the World Cup.

In the Club World Cup, the referees will be able to communicate their final decision to the public in the stadium.

The International Board (IFAB), the body that dictates the rules of soccer, authorized this Wednesday for the referees explain to the public the decisions of the VAR during the next Club World Cup, at the beginning of February, but rejected temporary substitutions in case of shock, said an official of the English Federation (FA).

See also  The 10 things you didn't know about Luis Malagón, America's new goalkeeper

‘VAR for everyone’

Meeting this Wednesday at Wembley, the IFAB validated the proposal regarding the
VAR for the Club World Cup, from February 1 to 11 in Morocco, and the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20), explained FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Communications between the head referee and his video assistants will remain confidential, but the final decision will be explained to the public.

“We think it’s important in terms of transparency, especially for the fans in the stadium, who currently don’t get enough information about these decisions,” Bullingham said as he left the meeting.

On the other hand, an agreement was not reached to allow temporary changes in the event of concussion from next season, a measure requested by the world soccer union FIFPro and the World Leagues Forum, which represents 40 professional leagues. The current measure that provides for definitive substitutions is maintained without a time limit. Supporters of temporary changes, as is already done in rugby, argue that this would facilitate the decision to take a player off the pitch, giving doctors more time to decide if the player can continue playing or not. without his team having to play inferior during that time. “There are different points of view and they are all defensible,” admitted Bullingham, a supporter of the measure.

See also  Roma taught by Calvarese, the new consultant referee

More sports news

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#VAR #audios #project #fairer #football #reality

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lucrezia Stefanini: the sports family, the Bartoli example and the coach-boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result