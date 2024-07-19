The match of the 1st date of the Betplay League between Medellin and Millionaires It was marked by some controversial situations, such as the 1-1 draw at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The big news of the match was Falcao García’s debut in Colombian footballalthough he did not score a goal.

Falcao García was well received in Medellín. Photo:EFE Share

Was it red for Mantilla?

The Colombian Football Federation, through the National Arbitration Commission, published the audio recordings of the match on Friday, with one controversial play in particular: The red card that was forgiven to Daniel Mantilla, from Millonarios.

In the VAR audios you can clearly hear the central referee being called from the booth Carlos Ortega to review the lack of Mantilla against Christian Graciano.

Ortega is accused of an infraction, but also, The fault is with the studs at the height of the calf. VAR referees recommend the red card. “For me it’s red“, they tell him.

After reviewing the action over and over again, the referee decides that the foul is obvious but not of sufficient intensity to be considered a sending off and therefore gives him a yellow card. “I see that he hits it with his feet up, leg extended, but I see medium intensity”says Ortega.

Medellin vs. Millonarios. Photo: Play video

Millonarios played a very poor game and achieved little, but saved a 1-1 draw against Medellínthis Thursday, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, where Radamel Falcao García played his first 45 minutes with the blue and white shield on his chest.

