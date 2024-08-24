Arlington.- The Dallas Cowboys will close their preseason games this afternoon when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

This will be the Texan squad’s last practice before the regular season opens on Sunday, September 8 at the Cleveland Browns stadium.

The Cowboys will make their home debut after two visits, to Los Angeles against the Rams where they lost in the last play of the game 13-12 and to Las Vegas where they won more convincingly in an interesting defensive display, against the Raiders (27-12).

The Chargers are trying to build a competitive project in one of the most competitive divisions in the league, with the two-time champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

However, the Bolts have not performed well in their previous two games, with consecutive losses to the Seattle Seahawks (16-3) and the Rams (13-9), and most worryingly, eight quarters without reaching the end zone.

As is increasingly the case in the preseason, no starters are expected to be on the field for this game to minimize the chance of injury, and teams will instead give free agents one last chance to secure roster spots to make the final 53-man rosters that must be ready by Tuesday, August 27.

The Chargers have already released quarterback Max Duggan, while their leader, Justin Herbert, has just returned to practice after a plantar fascia injury that kept him in a walking boot for two weeks. Behind him, the Chargers have Easton Stick and Mexican Luis Perez, who combined for 160 yards and no touchdowns on Saturday against the Rams. Stick threw an interception and Perez is desperately looking to make the cut.

For the Cowboys, their third quarterback, Trey Lance, stepped up after an interesting showing against the Raiders, after passing without a goal against the Rams. In both games, the 49ers recruit has had the majority of the snaps, while Cooper Rush, who has been Dak Prescott’s backup, has looked solid and with limited playing time.

Lance threw a touchdown pass and ran for another on Saturday, but it’s unlikely they’ll keep three quarterbacks on the roster and this game will determine which of the two goes to the practice squad as a pinch-hitter in case of an injury to Dak Prescott.

For today

Preseason

Week 3

LA Chargers in Dallas

2 pm / NFLN