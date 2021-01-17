Yeclano Deportivo achieved a valuable point this Sunday against an enormously competitive rival, a Linares who aspires to this entire course. A penalty scored by Álex Vaquero worked a miracle for a Yeclano who showed his best side in the first half and was even able to win against a high-level Linares.

1

Yeclano Gianni, Fenoll (Tonete, d. 78) Alberto Oca, Vaquero, Fran Martínez (Chino, d. 52), Pedro, Ayoze, Christian Perales, Luis Castillo (Fortes, d. 58), Saura (Iker Torre, d. 58) ), Gastón (Zambrano, m. 46). 1

Linares Razak, Fran Morente, Josema, Fran Lara, Hugo Díaz (Fran Carnicer, d. 70), Rodrio, Chendo, Toni García, José Cruz, Dani Perejón, Peque. goals. 0-1: m. 53, Fran Lara. 1-1: m. 80, Cowboy (p). referee. Muresan Muresan, from the Valencian school. He admonished the local Luis Castillo and the visitors Fran Morente, Rodri, José Cruz and Fran Carnicer. incidents. The Constitution. Party without an audience.

The first half was intense and even. The visitors started with a lot of impetus and Chendo and Fran Lara enjoyed in the first two minutes the two occasions that could have broken the game for the Jaén, but they were unsuccessful and Sandroni’s men gradually positioned themselves better against the revelation team of this season, a Linares who showed a lot of talent and intensity in La Constitución. The most dangerous approach of the locals was a shot from Javi Saura that the goalkeeper stopped, the Catalans showed a good line of play and showed that they have improved in recent weeks.

But the second part was very different. The Linares started with a lot of energy and searched for Gianni’s door with intensity. The injury of the central Fran Martínez hurt Yecla’s team. In the 53rd Fran Lara scored after a shot that ended in the squad and that sank the home team.

The Yeclanos needed a lot to react to both with a strong Linares in defense and who stole with a lot of speed. Those of Sandroni were not able to associate or combine. Until in 1980 a penalty on Íker Torre arrived that changed the game. Cowboy called a match that seemed lost. Just two minutes later, one of the debutants at Yeclano, the right-winger Fortes, had a very clear double chance to achieve the comeback.