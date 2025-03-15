Vapors, ginger or honey: To what extent do homemade cough remedies work?

Tos is one of the most common and unpleasant inconvenience we experience, especially during the cold months or when time changes. Tos is not a disease in itself, but a mechanism of defense of the body to expel irritating substances, microbes or mucus accumulated in the airways. However, when it persists, it can affect the quality of life, hinder rest and even cause muscle pain or throat irritation.

What tells us the color of honey about its origin and properties

In any pharmacy we can prescribe antitustive drugs that are sold without a recipe, and usually contain active ingredients such as dextrometer (a suppressor of the cough reflex), guaifenesin (an expectorant that helps eliminate mucus), or antihistamines such as diphenhydramine (to reduce the cough associated with allergies). In some cases, they contain combinations of these components with analgesics or decongestants.

However, many people turn to home remedies such as honey, vapors or ginger to relieve cough. The question is really working better than drugs?

Why we cough

Tos can be caused by a variety of factors, from viral infections such as common cold or flu, to chronic diseases such as asthma, lung conditions or annoying gastroesophageal reflux. It can also be caused by allergies, environmental pollution, smoking or inhalation of irritating particles.

Depending on its duration, cough is classified as acute (less than three weeks), subacute (between three and eight weeks) or chronicle (more than eight weeks). In most cases, acute cough is related to respiratory infections, such as flu or a cold, and usually disappear on its own over time.

Although medications without recipe can help relieve cough, many people prefer to opt for natural remedies, either by cultural tradition, personal preference or to avoid possible side effects of drugs.

Honey, the traditional cough remedy that works

Honey has been used for centuries as a natural remedy to relieve throat irritation and reduce cough. Its viscous texture helps to cover the walls of the throat, providing a soothing effect. In addition, honey has antimicrobial and anti -inflammatory properties, which can contribute to reduce inflammation and combat minor infections.

In a wide Review of studies published in BMJ In 2020, after reviewing 14 trials and more than 1,300 cases, it was found that honey was more effective than placebos and antibiotics used for cough, especially in children. However, it is important to remember that honey should not be administered to children under one year due to Child botulism riska rare but serious disease caused by bacterial spores that may be present in honey.

To consume honey as a cough remedy, it is recommended to take a teaspoon before sleeping or mix it with warm water and lemon to enhance its effects. Although it is safe for most people, those with diabetes must be careful due to their high sugar content.

The vapors to clear the airways

The vapors are another home remedy used to relieve cough, especially when accompanied by nasal congestion or thick mucus. Inhaling steam helps moisten the airways, which facilitates the expulsion of phlegm and reduces irritation. In addition, adding herbs such as eucalyptus or mint can provide an additional decongestant effect because they contain volatile compounds, such as mentol and cineol.

However, scientific evidence on the effectiveness of vapors is limited. A study review proved that some suggest that steam inhalation can provide a Temporary symptomatic reliefespecially in cases of common colds. However, vapors do not affect the duration of cough or serve to treat the underlying cause. As if that were not enough, there is a Risk of producing burns on the airways by inhaling too hot vapors.

If even someone finds relief in inhalations, it is recommended to boil water, pour it into a container and add a few drops of eucalyptus or mint essential oil. Then, the head is covered with a towel and the steam is inhaled for 5-10 minutes, being careful to make pauses and not getting close so as not to burn.

The ginger: antioxidant and antibacterial

Ginger is a root known for its anti -inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. These characteristics make it an ingredient of many popular remedies, especially in Asian cultures. In the case of cough, ginger can relieve the irritation of the throat and the inflammation of the respiratory tract. Ginger contains compounds such as gingerol and shogaol, which can help Relax the respiratory path musclesIf reduce the feeling of itching that triggers cough.

A Review of more than 100 studies About ginger counts, among many other benefits, its anti -inflammatory and antitustive effects. These effects seem to Presence of polysaccharides that inhibit the reflection of cough.

Ginger can be consumed in several ways, including fresh, in tea, powder or even in candies. To prepare a ginger tea, it is recommended to grate a small portion of the root and add it to hot water, letting it stand for 10 minutes. It can be sweetened with honey to enhance its soothing effects.

Walk more and better: tips to make walks without forcing or ending exhausted



Be careful with persistent cough

Although home remedies such as honey, vapors and ginger can be useful to relieve cough momentarily, it is important to remember that they are not a cure for the possible underlying ailments that cause it. If the cough persists for more than two weeks, it is accompanied by high fever, difficulty breathing or blood expectoration, you have to consult a doctor to rule out more serious problems such as pneumonia or bronchitis.