“It is true that smoking is a moral weakness, but we must beware of the man without moral weaknesses.” lin yutang

For a president who calls himself a liberal, and who constantly repeats the phrase “Forbidden to ban”, López Obrador’s insistence on banning vapers is surprising. It is true that they do harm, but less than cigarettes; Furthermore, the ban promotes the consumption of cigarettes and greater effects on health.

I make a disinterest clarification: I neither smoke nor vape. The fact that a product is harmful, however, is not a justification for prohibiting it. Cigarettes are harmful, but they are not prohibited. Neither do alcoholic beverages. Liberal philosophy supports this position: “Over himself, over his body and mind, the individual is sovereign,” said John Stuart Mill.

Mexican jurisprudence supports this liberal vision. The Supreme Court has determined that the State cannot prohibit the consumption of marijuana, even if it harms health. Arturo Zaldívar, today President of the Court, ruled in 2015: “Belongs to the strict sphere of individual autonomy, protected by the right to free development of the personality, the possibility of responsibly deciding whether to experience the effects of that substance, despite of the damage that this activity can cause to a person”.

Neither “individual autonomy” nor “free development of personality,” however, have now concerned the president. On February 20, 2020, he prohibited by decree (not by a law approved in Congress) the importation of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. On May 30, 2022, again by decree, its circulation and commercialization were prohibited.

The president has taken the issue personally. This October 18, he launched again against vaping: “It is harmful to health, very harmful and, as there is not enough information, it is thought that it is something that does affect, but not as much, and it turns out that vaping is more harmful than tobacco than cigarettes”. He was chorused by the head of Cofepris, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, who stated that vapers contain linalool, a substance that is used “to kill flies and cockroaches.”

I have, however, other data. Public Health England found in 2015 that a review of independent studies showed that e-cigarettes are 95 percent less harmful than tobacco. Michael Blaha, director of clinical research at the Ciccarone Center for Heart Disease Prevention at Johns Hopkins University, says: “There’s almost no question that vaping exposes you to fewer toxic chemicals than smoking traditional cigarettes.” The US Centers for Disease Control states: “E-cigarettes expose users to fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes that burn.”

Do vapers have cockroach poison? The truth is that Cofepris itself has authorized linalool as a food additive. Throughout the world it is also used as a flavoring agent in soaps, creams, cleaners and detergents. Svarch neglected to mention dosages in vapes and other products. Presidential decrees to ban vapes, on the other hand, were based on alleged heavy metal and vitamin E acetate content, but neither appeared on the ingredient list submitted by Svarch.

It is clear that AMLO has a personal problem with vapers. It is understood: they are harmful. It’s fine to refrain from using them, but that doesn’t give you the right to ban them.

Disrespectful

It is sad that politicians use violence to promote their image. The secretary of the interior, Adán Augusto López, has said that the term “blood baths” brings to mind Guanajuato, Jalisco and Michoacán. He forgets the six states governed by Morena that are in the first places of homicides per capita. He is “disrespectful” to the victims.

