A recent study found that who vape and smoke have twice as much DNA damage than non-smokers. In addition, smokers who vape more frequently have a greater affectation.

DNA damage is an early change associated with a increased risk of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The researchers analyzed epithelial cells obtained from the mouths of vapers, smokers, and people who had never vaped or smoked.

The participants of the study They were divided into three groups: vapers who had never smoked cigarettes, smokers who had never vaped, and people without a history of smoking or vaping. The researchers also collected data on the frequency and duration of tobacco and electronic device use.

The results showed that the levels of DNA damage were similar between vapers and smokers: 2.6 and 2.2 times higher than in non-users, respectively. The most popular devices and flavors seem to be the most harmful, especially for young people who consume them a lot.

The study was supported by the US National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, and the University of California Tobacco-Related Diseases Research Program. The findings were published in the February 14 issue of the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research.

This study builds on previous research that found vaping was linked to alterations in gene expression, epigenetic changes, and other biological changes that could promote disease.

Furthermore, this study was designed to distinguish the effects of vaping in users of electronic cigarettes that they had not been cigarette smokers or dual users at any time in their lives.

The researchers now plan to replicate the findings with a larger group of participants and study other biological effects resulting from DNA damage that are even more closely associated with the onset of chronic disease.