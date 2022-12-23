Nikenike Vurobaravu presides over a small country with a huge influence on climate diplomacy.

Rising sea levels threaten the very existence of Vanuatu, its Pacific island nation, and its population of 300,000. His best defense, he said, is to speak up creatively in international diplomatic conversations.

The idea that industrialized countries should pay for the irreversible climate damage faced by developing countries emerged from Vanuatu in 1991. At the United Nations climate talks in Egypt last month, an agreement was reached — after 30 years of negotiations—to establish a fund to help poor countries deal with climate loss and damage.

Earlier this year, Vurobaravu called for a “non-proliferation treaty” on fossil fuels at the United Nations General Assembly.

And now, he wants the International Court of Justice, the world’s highest judicial body, based in the Netherlands, to assess whether governments have “legal obligations” to protect people from climate hazards and whether failure to meet those obligations it could bring “legal consequences” under existing international law — essentially, asking the court to say whether countries can be sued for climate inaction.

As a small country that has historically not been important, as Vurobaravu said, Vanuatu has learned to innovate. “If you try to proceed the way others do things, I don’t think we would have gotten very far,” she said.

A draft resolution seeking a legal opinion from the court has been cosponsored by 17 other countries, including at least one industrialized nation with a large share of historical emissions: Germany. Neither the United States nor China have endorsed it.

The Vanuatu resolution was submitted for discussion in November in the General Assembly. Negotiations are expected over the next few months, with a vote potentially in early 2023. To be adopted, the resolution needs a majority of the 193 member countries of the General Assembly. The votes of superpowers and small nations count equally.

The idea came from a group of law students four years ago, Vurobaravu said. By then, the capital of Vanuatu had been hit by a Category 5 cyclone, Pam. Entire towns were wiped out. Crops were destroyed. An early warning system helped keep the death toll down: 11 people were killed.

Category 4 and 5 cyclones are now common, and cyclone season is also planting season for subsistence farmers in Vanuatu. Six villages have already been relocated on four islands. The drinking water has turned saline and the villages are no longer habitable. Cyclones and warmer ocean waters have destroyed coral reefs and the fish on which many people lived.

Vurobaravu is 72 years old and has two grandchildren. “The impacts of climate change are getting worse,” she said. “When I look at their faces and think about what it will be like when they’re 20, when they’re 30?”

The campaign for a legal opinion is complicated by geopolitics. But Vurobaravu said he was not worried about pressure from rich countries to drop the campaign.

“If they threaten us, do we stop?” he asked. “Will this stop? I doubt it”.

By: Somini Sengupta