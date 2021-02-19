Vantaa Tikkurila station bridge closed ahead of ski holidays on weekends, police say the station’s general safety situation has deteriorated

According to the police, the general security situation at Tikkurila’s station and shopping center has deteriorated.

Vantaa The station bridge at Tikkurila railway station will be closed ahead of schedule on ski weekends. According to the police, the reason is that the general security situation at Tikkurila’s station and shopping center has deteriorated.

The station bridge will be closed this and next weekend at 11:30 p.m., when the normal closing time is two in the morning. In the mornings, the station bridge opens at four o’clock.

“Now, during the Korona era, there is little warm interior for young people. There have even been under 15s on the station bridge in the evenings, and the railway station is not a place for minors at that time, ”said the Eastern Uusimaa Police Commissioner Jarmo Ojala To STT.

According to him, the authorities will decide on Monday on the basis of the weekend’s experience whether it would be appropriate to close the Tikkurila station bridge ahead of time also on other days of the week during the ski holiday.

Police took a strong position on behalf of young people in early February. When many places are closed, a maximum of hundreds of young people gather at Tikkurila station and the Dix shopping center in Vantaa, and according to the police, they are not safe there, at least at night.

HS toured with police at Tikkurila station on Sunday.

