Vantaa | The rebellious event filled Vantaanjoki with special rubber boats

When The Coldplay gig was set up in Helsinki, the floats filled their rubber boats on the banks of the green Vantaanjoki.

“Oh yeah, that too,” says one of the floats when he hears what’s about to start at the Olympic Stadium.

On Saturday, the traditional fish float across the Vantaanjoki started again. Rubber boats of different shapes, hopper boards and inflatable boats set off one by one to set sail towards the south.

Fish rafting has been practiced for 27 years.

The first float was a ten-person event, and in recent years the number of floats has varied between a few hundred and around a thousand people.

The nature of the event is that no one registers as its organizer. Its website reads rebelliously:

“It is practically impossible to ban horse floats, as an unorganized public gathering is completely legal. Access to the river cannot be denied either, because every man’s right prevails in Finland.”

Kaljakeluntu participants launched their boats in Tammisto on Saturday.

For years the locals have been upset by the messes left by the fish floats.

For example, five years ago the East Uusimaa Police Department threatened before the event, that it will deal with littering and defecating, if necessary, with a fine of 80 euros.

HS visited Tammisto in Vantaa on site and talked to five groups of floaters. Everyone said they would collect the trash with them and presented their trash bags.

“People take care of garbage very poorly. It’s just so difficult, even though it shouldn’t be”, says the person who is going to float for the fourth time Karin Paimets. He points to the ground: someone has already thrown a can there too.

The floaters interviewed by HS confirmed the observation and said that in previous years they had seen abandoned rubber boats on the beaches.

Friends from Vantaa Perttu Kelosaari (left), Miko Liukkonen, Veikko Vuorio and Luca Louhi are participating in the event for the first time. They filled the rubber boats and checked them for holes.

Iris Kory from the USA decided to participate in the event with two days notice with her German and Danish friends. They bought a round vessel from Tokmann for the event.