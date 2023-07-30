Sunday, July 30, 2023
Vantaa | The police arrested three in Kivistö on suspicion of firearms offences

July 30, 2023
Vantaa | The police arrested three in Kivistö on suspicion of firearms offences

On Sunday morning, the East Uusimaa police arrested three people in Vantaa’s Kivistö.

Police arrested three people from the Kivistö area of ​​Vantaa on Sunday morning on suspicion of, among other things, firearms offenses and possession of objects suitable for harming another, says the Itä-Uusimaa police message service on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The police say that they operated in Kivistö around six in the morning with several patrols. The police say on Twitter that they went to the scene because the police had received a reliable observation about a firearm. The tweet does not say who had told the police about that observation.

