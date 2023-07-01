Vantaa | The person was rescued from Rekolanoja in Vantaa

Bystanders kept the distressed person afloat until the authorities arrived.

One a person was rescued on Saturday from Rekolanoja in Vantaa, says Central Uusimaa rescue service on Twitter.

Firefighter on duty at Central Uusimaa rescue service Juha Höök says that the person had to rely on the water for an as yet unknown reason.

“Rekolanoja runs along the edge of the park, and because of the rain it’s flooded, and the water is higher than usual. The width of the riverbed is currently approximately 4–5 meters,” says Höök.

According to Höök passers-by had heard the cries for help of the person who was in the water and rushed to help.

“Two people supported the person in distress on the surface of the water and stated that they cannot lift a person from the water themselves. The third then called the emergency center and they kept the person afloat until the authorities arrived,” Höök describes the events.

The person was lifted out of the water by the authorities. The first aid transported him to the hospital.

Höök praises the passers-by for their prompt action: “Their help probably saved a life or at least prevented more serious consequences. They prevented drowning”.

The rescue service also thanked the bystanders on Twitter.