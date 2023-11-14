Vantaa | The distribution of Voima magazine was limited – the Culture Director referred to the irritation of basic Finns, now the words are retracted

Vantaa’s culture director tells HS that he was careless when he mentioned Perussuomalaiket as a factor behind the decision in his e-mails to Voima magazine.

Culture magazine Voima will have to remove its distribution racks from the premises of Vantaa city libraries as part of the new policy. According to Voima magazine the background was the irritation of the basic Finns of Vantaa.

Cultural director Annukka Larkion in the e-mails to the publishing manager of Voima magazine, the proxy survey of basic Finns was first mentioned, as a result of which the matter “had to” be done.

Larkio soon explained to Voima that it was “an inquiry and irritation of a member of the city culture committee” instead of a council inquiry.

“This isn’t just about the interests of assholes. The matter has been ‘floating’ in our discussions for a year now, that something should be done about this flood of free magazines”, Larkio added to Voima via email.

Helsinki For Sanoma, culture director Larkio states that he was careless in the formatting of the e-mails he sent.

“As a leader, I will never pursue the interests of one political interest.”

Also the deputy mayor of Vantaa Riikka Åstrand tells Helsingin Sanomat that the comments of basic Finns did not influence the decision.

“Over the years, as I recall, two basic Finnish councilors have asked about it, but it coincidentally happened at the same time as the library was dealing with challenges related to free magazines and other such publications.”

According to the deputy mayor, the policy is based on the lack of space in the libraries’ lobbies.

“Not all magazines and other free distribution can be accepted.”

The background was also the need for equal treatment for different magazines and “a clear common policy for library managers”.

New according to the policy, “in the premises managed by the library, no space is provided for the distribution points of free magazines”. Exceptions are newspapers published by the city of Vantaa and local and district newspapers.

With the decision of the branch’s service manager, various free publications can still be offered for customers to read in a few chapters in the magazine section of the library or in other premises.

The service manager must take into account the “interestingness and quality” of the magazine’s content and the fact that the magazine has an “identifiable responsible party”.

In Vantaa, there was time to remove the distribution points of the Voima magazine even from properties in the city of Vantaa that are not library premises.

However, such a broad decision has not been made, and distribution points have been promised to be returned at least to Pakkala and Korso.

Culture magazine Voima is the cost manager Tuomas Rantanen according to a non-partisan “general leftist” publication that operates mainly on advertising revenue. Rantanen himself is a representative of the Greens in the Helsinki City Council and Board.

Before the pandemic, 70,000 copies of Vomaa were printed for free distribution, and today 60,000 copies. Municipal properties are important distribution points.

“The distribution of Vantaa is not a matter of life and death, but if all municipalities did it in a similar way, it would be impossible to produce this type of magazine,” Rantanen reminds.

Voima magazine editor-in-chief Emilia Miettinen is currently making a request for correction of the policy.

“The objectives of the Library Act, such as the promotion of active citizenship and social dialogue, are indisputable grounds for continuing the free distribution of Voima in Vantaa’s libraries,” he assessed.