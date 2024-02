The outer wall of the house is on fire.

Vantaa A single-family house is on fire in Itä-Hakkilä, says the rescue service of Central Uusimaa.

The alarm about the fire on Koulutie came a little before seven in the morning. The rescue service said in message service X at 7:15 that the outer wall of the single-family house is on fire.

The rescue service has just reached the target and is starting extinguishing work.