Vantaa | The city allowed an architecturally valuable building to deteriorate to an uninhabitable condition and is trying to sell it – “The museum has already recommended its repair years ago”

In Vantaa’s Simonkylä, a city-owned residential building that represents so-called folk funk is falling into disrepair.

House looks like uninhabited, old houses usually look.

The yard has gone wild. The windows of the house are empty. Without the curtains, they resemble the eyes of a sad person, who are waiting hopefully for someone to come and make this a home.

The house located at the end of Hiiripolu in Simonkylä, Vantaa has been empty since the end of May last year. That’s when the last tenants left.

The white, two-story house is shaped like a sugar cube and represents so-called folk funk in style. The term refers to small houses built in the 1930s and 1940s in the spirit of functionalism, mainly designed by non-architects.

Built as a residential building, the image of its time has deteriorated throughout. The house, which was originally plastered in light, was covered with ugly minerite sheets in the 1960s.

“There’s definitely a lot to fix, probably starting with the pipes,” a construction researcher at the Vantaa City Museum Anne Silanto says.

Still, repairing the house would be worthwhile:

“This is a culturally historically significant building valued by the Vantaa City Museum. The museum has already recommended its repair years ago.”

Building is owned by the city of Vantaa.

The city last repaired the house in 2011–2012. At that time, the wooden structures of the house’s entrances, doors, fire escapes and eaves were repaired and renewed, among other things.

The greenery of the nearby Hiirilampi and nature create a contrast to the miserable condition of the old house.

“The building was in residential use until it was found that it had reached such a bad condition that it could no longer be lived in,” said Vantaa city’s property management and housing unit manager, v. Sari Lindqvist tells.

According to Lindqvist, the goal of the city of Vantaa is to sell the house.

Lindqvist does not know why the building has not been thoroughly repaired over the years.

Perhaps it is the most obvious thing: there has been no money.

In the year The house, completed in 1938, was in the early years a home for the owners of the farm Emil and Olga to Sirenius. At that time, the name of the house was still Dalsvik 1.

The two entrances to the house suggest that it was originally intended for two families. The host family lived downstairs, the upstairs was rented. Both floors had a kitchen and a servant’s room. The ground floor has common spaces such as a pantry, a laundry room and a house sauna.

At that time, the environment was anything but urban. Grönberg also had a pig.

“At that time, the area was generally very rural. It only grew and developed later,” says Silanto.

Since 1952, the building served as the official residence and office of the fire chief of Helsinki Rural Municipality.

From the beginning of the 1950s to the 1980s, a fire chief lived there Yrjö Salkola. During his time, the house in Simonkylä started to be called the Salkola house.

A residential house intended for two families is in dire need of repair.

Environmental in addition, the house has also experienced some changes over the decades. According to Silanto, there is a reason for the use of minerite sheets, which appall modern people’s sense of aesthetics: because the house has a wooden frame, the original plastering on the outer walls has not lasted, while the sheets were thought to last for a long time.

Funk and folk funk are often used as synonyms, but they are not.

“Folk Funkis are houses from the 1930s and 1940s that were not designed by an architect but were influenced by functionalism. Often the designer has been a master builder or similar,” says Silanto.

Even the frame of the house tells you that it is not a traditional funk house.

“Funk houses are mostly stone houses, while houses representing folk funk can also be made of wood, and only the surface is plastered to imitate a stone house,” says Silanto.

There are only a dozen folk funk houses left in Vantaa.