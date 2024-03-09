Sunday, March 10, 2024
Vantaa | The 8-year-old who was missing in Myyrmäki was found

March 9, 2024
The police asked to report the observations to the emergency number.

Vantaa The 8-year-old girl who went missing in Myyrmäki on Saturday evening has been found, informs the Itä-Uusimaa police department.

The police informed about the girl's disappearance earlier on Saturday evening and said that the girl was last seen before her disappearance in the shopping center Myyrmann in the afternoon. The police asked to report the observations to the emergency center.

See also  Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to Discuss War in Ukraine
