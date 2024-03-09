Vantaa | The 8-year-old who was missing in Myyrmäki was found

The police asked to report the observations to the emergency number.

Vantaa The 8-year-old girl who went missing in Myyrmäki on Saturday evening has been found, informs the Itä-Uusimaa police department.

The police informed about the girl's disappearance earlier on Saturday evening and said that the girl was last seen before her disappearance in the shopping center Myyrmann in the afternoon. The police asked to report the observations to the emergency center.