Vantaa school shooting | This is how Vantaa will go back to school on Wednesday

Personnel from other schools will be directed to the Viertola school on Wednesday, so that the students get the support and discussion help they need, says the deputy city manager.

In Vantaa students will return to school on Wednesday, accompanied by a mourning flag.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old student shot three of his classmates at the Viertola school's Jokiranta branch. One student died and two were seriously injured.

The victims of the shooting will be honored with a flag of mourning on Wednesday in all schools in Vantaa, says the deputy city manager Katri Kalske.

The city has instructed teachers to go through the events of the shooting incident in all schools, taking into account the age and developmental level of the students.

Shooting happened in Viertola school's Paviljonki building, where the police are investigating on Wednesday. The entire building is out of educational use, and according to Kalskee, the intention is that the students could return to the Paviljonki building on Friday.

Until then, teaching is organized in other premises. For example, the school's sports and library facilities can serve as escape rooms. The office's second building, a larger stone school, is in normal use.

For the students of Viertola school, whose classmates were involved in the event, an event is planned for Thursday, where what happened will be reviewed. The guardians of the students are included.

According to Kalskee, the events organized to remember the dead student have not yet been discussed in the city of Vantaa.

“ At the school, the social and crisis emergency of the Vantaa-Kerava welfare area also offers help.

Riverside around 270 students study at the office every day. Grades 1 to 9 are taught at Jokiranta, and most of the students are elementary school students. There are approximately 30 teaching staff in the city.

In addition, employees of the study care organized by the Vantaa and Kerava welfare area, such as curators and a school psychologist, work in Jokiranta.

Kalske says that staff from other schools will be directed to the Viertola school on Wednesday, so that the students who have been affected by the situation get the support and discussion help they need. At the school, the social and crisis emergency of the Vantaa-Kerava welfare area also offers help.

The school According to Kalske, the personnel are helped by, for example, occupational health psychologists, with whom there is an opportunity for personal discussion meetings.

How is the Viertola school going to talk about whether the student suspected of murder will ever return to school?

“There is no answer to that. He's not going back to school, at least not for a while. An adult can tell you that it takes a lot of time to sort out unpleasant and difficult things.”

According to Kalske, the matter is primarily handled by the police and social authorities. If the child's home municipality is Vantaa, the city has an obligation to organize his basic education.

The Board of Education in the instructions regarding the psychosocial support of schools in crisis situations, it is said that children and young people must be given correct information and any misunderstandings must be cleared up. According to the Board of Education, complex imagery that compares death to, for example, a dream or a journey should be avoided.

Kalske is aware that the task is challenging.

“You have to be very skillful and precise in how you arrange your words for children of different ages. No one can and is not intended to be intimidated. Going through the matter and answering the questions according to the age and developmental level of the student is important.”

How do you know if a child traumatized by a shooting is fit for the school day on Wednesday? According to Kalske, school can be absent if the guardian and the child feel that it is necessary.

“I think every parent can judge that for their own child. If needed, help to come up with a solution, help from school professionals.”

The Board of Education according to the guidelines, schools should strive to strengthen the child's sense of security.

According to Kalske, the feeling of safety is strengthened in Vantaa schools when adults are warm and present and help to solve things that weigh on the child's mind.

“The task of adults is to assure the child that even if bad things happen, life is safe. It's up to all of us.”