Vantaa school shooting | HS info: The shooting happened in a classroom

Two guardians of the child who saw the incident tell HS that the shooting happened in the classroom.

2.4. 19:11 | Updated 2.4. 21:57

Vantaa According to the HS, the school shooting took place in a classroom where, in addition to the victims, other students were also present.

Two guardians of the child who saw the incident tell HS that the shooting happened in the classroom. According to another guardian, there had been religion in the class at the beginning of the day. The shooting happened at the beginning of the second lesson of the day. Music lessons were planned for the lesson.

According to the police, the alarm came to the Viertola school's Jokiranta office on Tuesday at 9:08.

HS has seen the Wilma messages sent to the school's guardian. According to the parent, her child heard a shot and saw one of the students fall. At first, the child thought it was pranking.

HS does not publish all the details it knows about classroom events.

According to the police, the suspect shot three of his classmates. One of them died instantly at the scene. Two were very seriously injured.

According to HS information, the teacher and other students in the class helped the victims before the authorities arrived.

Shooting after that the suspect left the school. The police caught the suspect who was on the move on the Helsinki side in Siltamäki.

The police are investigating the shooting as a murder and two attempted murders.

Correction 2.4. 9:57 p.m.: Contrary to the previous correction, the police have said that the suspect was a boy.

Correction 2.4. at 9:48 p.m.: The article previously stated that the suspect was a boy. The police have not commented on the gender of the suspect.