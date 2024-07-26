Vantaa | Rescue mission in Kuusijärvi – Eyewitness: Two children resuscitated

Vantaa|The police and rescue services have not yet commented on the matter to HS.

Vantaa A rescue mission is underway in Kuusijärvi.

According to HS information, two children have been resuscitated at the beach. The information is based on eyewitness observations.

The rescue service was alerted to the matter at six o’clock on Friday evening. Seven units were sent to the scene.

Lake Kuusijärvi along Lahdentie is a popular swimming spot in Itä-Vantaa.