August 21, 2023
in World Europe
Vantaa | Mika Kasonen was elected chairman of the Vantaa City Council

Kasonen will take over the position after the current chairman, Sari Multala, has moved to the Minister of Science and Culture.

Vantaa On Monday, a coalition was elected as the chairman of the city board Mika Kasonen. The city of Vantaa announced the matter in its press release on Monday evening.

Kasonen was elected as the new chairman of the city board for the term 2023–2025. He will take over the position of the current chairman Sari Multala (kok) after moving to the Minister of Science and Culture.

At Monday’s meeting of the city council, a new member of the city board was elected Maarit Raja-Aho (cook).

