Vantaa Lehto Tilat – the 13-year-old shopping center could be completed for Christmas sale in 2022 as the implementer of the Vantaa Kivistö shopping center

Vantaa Lehto Tilat oy is about to implement the new shopping center in the Kivistö district. The company is part of the construction company Lehto Group.

Next Monday, the Vantaa City Government will discuss the officials’ proposal for further negotiations with Lehto.

The services in the new district of Kivistö have been a continuum of many years of delays, delays and negotiations. Attempts have been made to get operators to the store next to the train station for 13 years.

City sought out interested parties in construction with a public search last summer as economic conditions seemed to have improved and contacts came from all over.

From the list of six actors that have expressed their interest, Lehto Tilat is being selected in the future based on the review of the city’s own evaluation team. Their proposals were reviewed with all applicants and compared on the basis of, inter alia, feasibility, functionality, user orientation and the selling price offered in the area.

The evaluation emphasized that it would be possible to carry out the construction quickly, ie without changes to the layout.

Grove Facilities estimates that the first phase of the service concentration would be open for Christmas sales in 2022 if the lease of the area is arranged during this year. In the company’s view, it has a known sufficient number of tenants to launch the first phase.

As a first step, the proposal provides for one grocery store and one large department store space, in addition to which other public and private services will be located in the service concentration. The facilities required by the city’s services are also included in the first phase.

If the city government approves the follow-up plan, the preliminary agreement for the real estate deal could come to government approval in December. If the terms of the agreement cannot be agreed within this timeframe, Vantaa will continue negotiations with another applicant who participated in the registration procedure.

In addition to Lehto, the special investment fund eQ Liikekiinteistöt, Helsingin Osuuskauppa Elanto and Kesko, NREP, YIT Suomi and the consortium A-Insinöörit, Huttunen – Lipasti Arkkitehdit and Kohonen Partners expressed their interest in the summer.