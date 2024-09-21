Vantaa | Kuusijärvi beach will be closed completely for the duration of November

Vantaa|The closure of Kuusijärvi’s beach area is due to construction work in the area.

Vantaa The Kuusijärvi beach and its services will be closed until November due to construction work in the area, informs the city of Vantaa.

In addition to two new smoke saunas, a separate changing room and washroom building is currently being built on Kuusijärvi’s beach. One of the new smoke saunas and the dressing and laundry building are accessible.

At the same time, in the Kuusijärvi area, ground heating repair and expansion works are being carried out, during which the area will not receive warm water as usual. Because of this, the electric and smoke saunas, washrooms and cafeteria are closed during the renovation in November.

September The Karhunpesä locker room, which was closed at the beginning due to construction work and is popular with open swimmers, will be closed at least until the end of this year.

The barrier-free beach path that runs in front of Kuusijärvi’s large smoke sauna was also closed to customers in September for construction until June of next year. The barbecue area can be reached from behind the smoke saunas, along the route from the parking area. Other outdoor trails in the area are normally in use.