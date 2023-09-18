Monday, September 18, 2023
Vantaa | Antti Lindtman gives up the chairmanship of the Vantaa City Council

September 18, 2023
Vantaa | Antti Lindtman gives up the chairmanship of the Vantaa City Council

Lindtman will continue in the position until a new chairman is elected.

Sdp’s recently elected chairman Antti Lindtman gives up the chairmanship of the Vantaa City Council. He announced the matter today, Monday, at the council meeting, informs the city of Vantaa.

Lindtman will continue in the position until a new chairman is elected.

Lindtman was elected to the leadership of his party at the Sdp party meeting on September 1.

