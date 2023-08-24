Vantaa and Helsinki | 15 police officers charged with assault

The order supervisors are suspected of abusing people at and near train stations in Vantaa and Helsinki. According to the prosecutor’s information, the suspects mostly deny the suspected crimes.

Prosecutor has filed charges against 15 law enforcers in a case where they are suspected of abusing people at and near train stations in Vantaa and Helsinki.

The charges mainly concern assault crimes and partly also official crimes. According to the prosecutor’s information, the suspects mostly deny the suspected crimes. The charges are scheduled to be heard in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa in the fall. The indictment is partially still in progress.

The police said in May that the acts of violence have mainly targeted those in a weaker position, such as intoxicated and defenseless people, as well as people belonging to various minority groups.

“The most characteristic features of the acts have been the unjustified gassing of a person lying on the ground and beating with a telescopic baton,” said the head of the investigation Krista Vallila in May.

From the biggest according to the police, there is a camera recording of some of the suspected acts, but in some cases it has been difficult to get the screen. For example, victims have been transported to places where surveillance cameras cannot reach. According to the police, suspected acts have also been recorded on the suspects’ overall cameras.

After the criminal suspicions came to light at the end of last year, Avarn Security, the employer of the security guards suspected of the crime, said that it had started an internal investigation into the matter. In December, when six more police officers were suspected of crime, the company said it had terminated the employment of all of them.