Vantaa | A woman walking her dog was molested in Myyrmäki – the police are asking eyewitnesses to come forward

August 12, 2024
in World Europe
Vantaa | A woman walking her dog was molested in Myyrmäki – the police are asking eyewitnesses to come forward
The harassment took place at the end of July in Myyrmäki, Vantaa.

Fair a woman in her thirties was a victim of harassment at the end of July in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki. The police announced the matter today, Monday.

The woman had been walking her dog outside on Wednesday evening, July 24. around 21:15 on the dirt road along the railway line in Myyrmäki. A man in his thirties, coming from the direction of Myyrmäentie, had followed the woman and made sexually suggestive insinuations.

The man had followed the woman all the way to the tunnel under the train track. The situation had ended when a man from outside had arrived and asked the woman if everything was alright.

The police ask the outsider who arrived on the scene to report to the Itä-Uusimaa police in order to investigate the case.

Director of investigations, criminal inspector Heidi Niemi asks the man who arrived at the scene to report to the police by e-mail at [email protected].

