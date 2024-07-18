Thursday, July 18, 2024
Vantaa | A man died after falling from the top floor of the entertainment center Flamingo

July 18, 2024
in World Europe
No crime is suspected in the matter.

Entertainment center A man died in Flamingo in Vantaa on Thursday. Itä-Uusimaa police will confirm the matter to HS.

According to the police, the man fell from the top floor of the entertainment center to the floor of the bottom floor in front of the entrance to the spa.

The fall is estimated to have been more than ten meters.

The police received a notification about the matter at 14:48. No crime is suspected in the matter.

The police are investigating the case to determine the cause of death.

Be the first to report on it Evening newspaper.

