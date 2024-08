Vantaa|The latest sighting of the boy is from the Tuupaka area.

In Vantaa a 9-year-old boy is missing. The boy disappeared from Myyrmäki on Friday afternoon.

The last sighting of the missing person was in the Tuupaka area on Friday at around 10 p.m.

According to the police, the boy may be moving on an electric scooter. The boy is wearing gray shorts and a white and blue t-shirt.

Searches are currently underway.