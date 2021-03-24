The Greek coach, John van’t Schip, has appeared this Wednesday at the press conference prior to the match that his team will play tomorrow against Spain for the qualification of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Greece will play its next three games against the National Team, Honduras and Georgia.

How is the challenge of translating your idea of ​​the Dutch game into Greek football?

“It is a real challenge, because when we arrived at the team more than a year and a half ago we looked at footballers who according to our vision meet the qualities to play this style of play. But it is a mix between maintaining your own identity and identity. Greek football, which has been at a high level for many years. In the last matches we have had, great progress has been shown and now it is a real challenge to face a team that is one of the references in terms of this form of football. play. Tomorrow will be a way to show that we have taken steps forward. We will have to play a little differently than the last few occasions, but that is due to the quality of the rival. “

How do you plan to complicate things for Spain on the pitch?

“We want to be compact and keep the lines. When we have the ball we have to do it the same way we have done in previous games. It’s about playing between the lines and building the game. However, this will all depend on how. the opponent faces us. In the event that we cannot translate what we have in mind, we will change some things that we have already discussed with the players. We know that it is a game away from home and against a great opponent. We cannot think that we will have the 80% of possession would be overconfident. We want to achieve a good result. “

Have you used the game you played against Italy in 2019 as a reference to face tomorrow’s with guarantees?

“Of course we have been analyzing other games that we have already played to see what we can learn from them. The game we played against Italy was very positive for us in terms of learning, since we were the visiting team and we also faced a great Tomorrow the same thing will happen; we play away from home against an important rival, Spain. Of course, we take note of that match we played, although the only difference is that the Spanish team plays differently from Italy. It has different players and with more possession of the ball. It is a game that we must prepare very well and, above all, we must not forget how we should play and be convinced that we can have a good game. It is a great challenge to see what level we are at and what how far we can go in the game “.

Do you plan to use some kind of defensive strategy tomorrow?

“We will not use a strategy, but of course we will defend. We have talked and worked on this aspect. We know that we will have to defend and, when we have the ball, play our game. I think that’s the big difference from previous Nations League games where we used to have possession of the ball. Tomorrow, sure, it will be different. So we will have to adapt and prepare. We have discussed it with the players to see how we can be dangerous to be successful and create the opportune scoring chances ”.

Are you worried that Odisseas Vlachodimos will hardly play for Benfica? How do you see the footballer?

“We have contacted him these last weeks before we summoned him. He is a goalkeeper with great experience and although he does not have minutes lately, he is in shape and training. We are not worried.”

Does having to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar put pressure on you?

“No, having pressure is good and the higher it means that you are competing at the first level. If we want to qualify for the World Cup we have to step forward and do better than a few months ago, because the opponents are really strong now. Qualifying for a World Cup will be much more difficult than qualifying for a European Championship. We know the pressure is there, but that goes with our profession. I think it will lead us to great performances ”.

Do you think your players have changed from the last time the team met?

“Obviously there are differences because we played our last game three or four months ago. Since then, there have been some changes: injuries or players suspended. Despite these setbacks, we will have the opportunity to see new players. We have chosen those who we believe have the required qualities. Everyone will have the opportunity to show what team we are and also what kind of players they are ”.

What line-up do you have in mind for tomorrow’s game?

“Our lineup varies depending on the strength of the opponent. We can present a 4-3-3 and still defend. Tomorrow we want to improve, be competitive and give Spain a hard time. That is the objective ”.

Tomorrow will be Greece’s Independence Day. Is that an extra motivation for the game?

“In any circumstance we always try to give 100%.”