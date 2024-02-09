From January 1, 2025, you will have to pay BPM on company cars. These will be huge sales figures for 2024.

On January 1, 2025, there will be a lot of changes to company cars and the BPM charged on them. The fact is that a new van does have BPM, but if you use the company car for business purposes, you do not have to pay it. So that will be different from next year.

Autorola director Frank Tanke calculates it all BNR National Auto Show. In concrete terms, next year it will no longer matter how you use the company car, private or business, you always have to pay the BPM.

In addition, the BPM on company cars will no longer be phased out over five years, as is currently the case, but over 25 years. This means that the government also closes the back door to the import of young used cars from abroad. While a two or three year old van is still interesting, because most of the BPM has already been removed, that is also a thing of the past.

BPM commercial vehicles unique in Europe

Tanke also reports that the Netherlands is about the only country in Europe with such a nice purchase tax. At BPM, the P stands for passenger cars and M for motorcycles. Then where is the van in this abbreviation?

Company Autorola has conducted research into the effect of this measure on the commercial vehicle market. On average, a BPM amount of 12,000 euros will have to be paid per vehicle. If we look at the starting price excl. VAT and BPM of, for example, a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, that is an additional fifty percent. Not nice if you, as an entrepreneur, have to replace your fleet.

Sales 2024 skyhigh

Sales of commercial vehicles in 2024 will therefore be sky high. Everyone now wants to buy a van under the old rules. Now you can also buy a diesel, but soon with all emission-free zones that will also be a thing of the past.

Commercial vehicle importers have sometimes even sold out for the entire year. For example, it is no longer possible to order a Transporter from Volkswagen. It will be delivered this year, but if you are thinking about registering one for this year, it is better to take a look abroad now.

At Volkswagen you can still order the Caddy, the Crafter and the ID.Buzz. These are still fully available in 2024.

At Stellantis, where they sell vans with Citroën, Peugeot, Fiat and Opel logos on the nose, they have ordered extra capacity from the factory so that they can continue to accept new orders for this year in the coming months.

The same question is currently also being asked by Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Ford. We will add stock updates here as soon as we receive responses.

Traders

With a limited stock in terms of new orders, these will be golden times for traders. They can certainly do good business in the second half of the year.

In addition, the used car price will also increase, because vans with Dutch license plates simply become more valuable, because new ones become considerably more expensive. Autorola expects a price increase of 12.5 percent for used commercial vehicles.

Emission-free zones

Let's briefly focus on emission-free zones and the electrification of the company vehicle fleet. An electric commercial vehicle is a lot more expensive than what a diesel bus currently costs. From 2025 you can only enter Amsterdam with an emission-free bus.

The contractors and parcel deliverers who want to continue working there must therefore buy a new expensive bus. And that also means a higher price for the consumer. In addition, there are those very large electric buses that weigh more than 3,500 kilograms and which you are no longer allowed to drive with a regular B driver's license.

In short, times will be expensive from 2025 onwards and we, together with Autorola, expect a record year in terms of commercial vehicle sales for 2024. And a big dip in 2025, of course. After January 1, 2025, the diesel bus will be phased out completely and the jobs in the Amsterdam reserve will be left to someone else with an electric bus.

This article Vans will become unaffordable in 2025 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

