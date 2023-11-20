Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 01:18



Twelve of the 53 fatalities recorded on urban and interurban roads in the Region in 2022 lost their lives in accidents in which a van was involved, which represents 23% of the total. To put a stop to these accidents, the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez, yesterday presented a new control and surveillance campaign for this type of vehicles that will run until next Sunday.

«This is a timely campaign, because there are 73,000 vans in the regional vehicle fleet and the percentage of accidents with fatalities in which a van was involved already represents 16% so far this year, so, during this Around 4,700 vehicles of these characteristics will be controlled each week,” explained Jiménez, who was accompanied by the Provincial Traffic Chief, Virginia Jerez. In the last campaign, carried out from November 21 to 27 of last year, the Traffic Sector of the Civil Guard of Murcia controlled a total of 4,690 vans on interurban roads, with the result of 267 vehicles reported, 5.69%. In the same campaign, the local police of the 25 participating municipalities controlled 2,547 vehicles, of which 5% were reported.

Regarding the complaints, 96 were from the ITV; 39 for excessive speed; 31 for driver documentation; 24 for not using the seat belt; 21 for transport documentation; 11 due to cargo disposition and another 11 due to excess weight.